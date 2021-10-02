Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Talking about communication [Image 5 of 7]

    Talking about communication

    TURKEY

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Stripling, 39th Medical Group executive officer, discusses effective communication techniques during a first-term officer development course at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 8, 2021. The class went beyond being a competent officer, but also how to be an effective leader of Airmen, addressing topics such as mentorship, enlisted performance reviews and how to work with Non-Commissioned Officers to help foster a positive work environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 02:27
    Photo ID: 6530591
    VIRIN: 210210-F-HU835-1016
    Resolution: 5375x3023
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talking about communication [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-130 drops medical supplies
    Checking the shipment
    COVID vaccine doses
    Thawing the vaccine
    Talking about communication
    CGO huddle
    Officers teaching officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First-term CGO course enhances leadership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    USAFE
    Incirlik Air Base
    CGO
    39th ABW
    Restore Readiness
    Titan Strong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT