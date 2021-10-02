Talking about communication

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Stripling, 39th Medical Group executive officer, discusses effective communication techniques during a first-term officer development course at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 8, 2021. The class went beyond being a competent officer, but also how to be an effective leader of Airmen, addressing topics such as mentorship, enlisted performance reviews and how to work with Non-Commissioned Officers to help foster a positive work environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)
