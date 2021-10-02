Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CGO huddle [Image 6 of 7]

    CGO huddle

    TURKEY

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lauren Hughes, 39th Air Base Wing chaplain, facilitates a team exercise during a first-term officer development course at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 8, 2021. The curriculum contained information that was more specific to officers that have served less than five years of service, providing insight on how to do more than just be good in their role specialty, but as a part of the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 02:27
    Photo ID: 6530592
    VIRIN: 210210-F-HU835-1018
    Resolution: 4621x3081
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CGO huddle [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-130 drops medical supplies
    Checking the shipment
    COVID vaccine doses
    Thawing the vaccine
    Talking about communication
    CGO huddle
    Officers teaching officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First-term CGO course enhances leadership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    USAFE
    Incirlik Air Base
    CGO
    39th ABW
    Restore Readiness
    Titan Strong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT