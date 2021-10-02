U.S. Air Force Capt. Lauren Hughes, 39th Air Base Wing chaplain, facilitates a team exercise during a first-term officer development course at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 8, 2021. The curriculum contained information that was more specific to officers that have served less than five years of service, providing insight on how to do more than just be good in their role specialty, but as a part of the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 02:27
|Photo ID:
|6530592
|VIRIN:
|210210-F-HU835-1018
|Resolution:
|4621x3081
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CGO huddle [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
First-term CGO course enhances leadership
LEAVE A COMMENT