U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Stock, 305th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintainer, removes rivets from sheet metal at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021. The 305th MXS conducts sheet metal task qualification training annually to simulate chemical warfare operations in mission oriented protective posture gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 22:26
|Photo ID:
|6530461
|VIRIN:
|210223-F-HS026-1042
|Resolution:
|3964x2643
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 305th MXS simulates chemical warfare operations [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
