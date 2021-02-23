Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    305th MXS simulates chemical warfare operations [Image 1 of 6]

    305th MXS simulates chemical warfare operations

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Stock, 305th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintainer, performs a buddy check on Senior Airman Bryan Shuler, 305th MXS aircraft structural maintainer at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021. The 305th MXS conducts sheet metal task qualification training annually to simulate chemical warfare operations in mission oriented protective posture gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 22:26
    Photo ID: 6530457
    VIRIN: 210223-F-HS026-1018
    Resolution: 3405x2270
    Size: 874.79 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 305th MXS simulates chemical warfare operations [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

