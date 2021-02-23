Airmen assigned to the 305th Maintenance Squadron prepare to perform task qualification training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021. The 305th MXS conducts sheet metal TQT annually to simulate chemical warfare operations in mission oriented protective posture gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 22:26
|Photo ID:
|6530459
|VIRIN:
|210223-F-HS026-1001
|Resolution:
|4591x3061
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 305th MXS simulates chemical warfare operations [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS
