    USS ESSEX In Port Operations [Image 7 of 7]

    USS ESSEX In Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jenna Dobson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2021) Capt. Kelly Fletcher, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), right, Machinist’s Mate Fireman Khristyn-Kassandra Peralta, center, from Annandale, Va., and Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Larry Jackson, from Jacksonville, Fla., raise the Enlisted Surface Warrior Specialist (ESWS) pennant aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 17:44
    Photo ID: 6530300
    VIRIN: 210219-N-RP442-2023
    Resolution: 3914x5480
    Size: 930.47 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX In Port Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jenna Dobson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

