USS ESSEX in port operations

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2021) Capt. Kelly Fletcher, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), right, Machinist’s Mate Fireman Khristyn-Kassandra Peralta, center, from Annandale, Va., and Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Larry Jackson, from Jacksonville, Fla., raise the Enlisted Surface Warrior Specialist (ESWS) pennant aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson)

