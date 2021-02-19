USS ESSEX in port operations

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2021) Capt. Kelly Fletcher, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), right, Machinist’s Mate Fireman Khristyn-Kassandra Peralta, center, from Annandale, Va., and Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Larry Jackson, from Jacksonville, Fla., raise the Enlisted Surface Warrior Specialist (ESWS) pennant aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson)
