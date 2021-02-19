USS ESSEX in port operations

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2021) Quartermaster 2nd Class Nathan Hickman, from Reno, Nevada, prepares to raise the Enlisted Surface Warrior Specialist (ESWS) pennant aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 17:44
|Photo ID:
|6530297
|VIRIN:
|210219-N-RP442-2010
|Resolution:
|5479x3653
|Size:
|951.45 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
