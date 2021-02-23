Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Receiving [Image 8 of 9]

    Echo Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Freddie L. E. Bledsoe with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, responds to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 23, 2021. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Rct. Bledsoe is from Tulsa, Oklahoma, he was recruited out of RS Oklahoma City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 16:58
    Photo ID: 6530245
    VIRIN: 210223-M-OQ594-2041
    Resolution: 5351x3567
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Receiving [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

