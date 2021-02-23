Echo Company Receiving

Rct. Freddie L. E. Bledsoe with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, responds to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 23, 2021. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Rct. Bledsoe is from Tulsa, Oklahoma, he was recruited out of RS Oklahoma City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

