Echo Company Receiving

Rct. Tristan K. Barlund with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, makes his phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 23, 2021. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. Rct. Barlund is from Riverside, California, he was recruited out of RS Riverside. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

