Echo Company Receiving

Rct. Robert A Perez (left) and Rct. Trevor R. Ramdon (right) with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive their initial haircuts during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 23, 2021. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Perez is from El Paso, Texas, he was recruited out of RS Albuquerque. Rct. Ramdon is from San Diego, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US