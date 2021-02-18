Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th CONS conducts virtual contract bidding [Image 1 of 4]

    20th CONS conducts virtual contract bidding

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 20th Contracting Squadron participate in a simplified acquisition of base engineering requirements contract (SABER) bidding process Feb. 18, 2021, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. The SABER contract will support all minor construction projects on base and will cover a duration of seven years as opposed to the standard five-year contract. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez).

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
