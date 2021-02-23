Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th CONS conducts virtual contract bidding

    Photo By Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez | Members of the 20th Contracting Squadron participate in a simplified acquisition of...... read more read more

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 20th Contracting Squadron held their first virtual bidding session for a contract worth $52.5 million, Feb. 18.

    The singular simplified acquisition of base engineering requirements contract will support all minor construction projects on base and will cover a duration of seven years as opposed to the standard five-year contract.

    “The SABER contract does a lot for the base under one contract and with one contractor,” said Tech. Sgt. Kelli Floyd, 20th CONS contracting officer. “It allows for a real partnership to develop between the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron and the contractor handling all of these projects.”

    The selected contractor will be responsible for all installation support projects totaling under $1 million.

    “The SABER contract covers our lower dollar and complexity efforts,” said Maj. Titus Butler, 20th CONS commander. “It alleviates some stress that we put on our major contracting vehicle infrastructure and construction.”
    This was the first time the 20th CONS held a selected bidding process with potential contractors submitting their proposals, as opposed to a more time consuming and administration heavy contract by negotiation method. This was also the first bidding process held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    “With COVID-19 and the challenges presented to us, this is our way of remaining resilient to find new and innovative ways to embrace the virtual environment and continue on,” said Butler.

