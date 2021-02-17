U.S. Army Maj. Jason Rolling, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, walks down the steps to the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 10:48 Photo ID: 6529496 VIRIN: 210217-Z-ME297-4008 Resolution: 3517x2814 Size: 3.6 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Visits Troops in Washington, D.C. [Image 9 of 9], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.