    Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Visits Troops in Washington, D.C. [Image 3 of 9]

    Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Visits Troops in Washington, D.C.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard, meets with Soldiers from the Michigan National Guard in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 10:48
    Photo ID: 6529489
    VIRIN: 210217-Z-ME297-4003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Visits Troops in Washington, D.C. [Image 9 of 9], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th MP
    Capitol Response

