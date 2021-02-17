Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Visits Troops in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard, meets with Soldiers from the Michigan National Guard in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

