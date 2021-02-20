NAF Misawa Attends Akebono Graduation Ceremony

210220-N-GR586-1055



TOWADA, Japan (Feb. 20, 2021) – Commanding Officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, Capt. Brian K. Pummill, sits in attendance of the graduation ceremony of two Akebono Gakuen Orphanage students. Military personnel from Misawa Air Base have a long-standing relationship with the orphanage and have been reinforcing this relationship since 1963. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

Date Taken: 02.20.2021
Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP