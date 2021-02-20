Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Misawa Attends Akebono Graduation Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    NAF Misawa Attends Akebono Graduation Ceremony

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210220-N-GR586-1137

    TOWADA, Japan (Feb. 20, 2021) – Commanding Officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, Capt. Brian K. Pummill, congratulates Akebono Gakuen Orphanage graduates during a ceremony celebrating their departure. Military personnel from Misawa Air Base have a long-standing relationship with the orphanage and have been reinforcing this relationship since 1963. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

