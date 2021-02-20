210220-N-GR586-1137
TOWADA, Japan (Feb. 20, 2021) – Commanding Officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, Capt. Brian K. Pummill, congratulates Akebono Gakuen Orphanage graduates during a ceremony celebrating their departure. Military personnel from Misawa Air Base have a long-standing relationship with the orphanage and have been reinforcing this relationship since 1963. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 02:08
|Photo ID:
|6529009
|VIRIN:
|210220-N-GR586-1137
|Resolution:
|2700x1797
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|PIQUA, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAF Misawa Attends Akebono Graduation Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SN Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT