NAF Misawa Attends Akebono Graduation Ceremony

TOWADA, Japan (Feb. 20, 2021) – Commanding Officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, Capt. Brian K. Pummill, addresses students of Akebono Gakuen Orphanage during a graduation ceremony. Military personnel from Misawa Air Base have a long-standing relationship with the orphanage and have been reinforcing this relationship since 1963. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

