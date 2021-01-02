Senior Airman Aaron Simpson, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, provides COVID-19 vaccination documentation to Master Sgt. Linwood Cypress, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron superintendent, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2021. Cypress, a qualified first responder and medical professional, opted in to receive the COVID-19 vaccination after contracting the virus. As of Feb. 23, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 64.2 million people in the U.S. received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 22:49 Photo ID: 6528896 VIRIN: 210201-F-SQ280-024 Resolution: 5275x3521 Size: 11.48 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack medic gets vaccinated after contracting COVID-19 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.