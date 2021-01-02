Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wolf Pack medic gets vaccinated after contracting COVID-19 [Image 1 of 5]

    Wolf Pack medic gets vaccinated after contracting COVID-19

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Rebekah Crosswhite, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, prepares the injection site for Master Sgt. Linwood Cypress, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron superintendent, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2021. Cypress, a qualified first responder and medical professional, opted to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after contracting the virus. As of Feb. 23, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 64.2 million people in the U.S. received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 22:49
    Photo ID: 6528893
    VIRIN: 210201-F-SQ280-062
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack medic gets vaccinated after contracting COVID-19 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wolf Pack medic gets vaccinated after contracting COVID-19
    Wolf Pack medic gets vaccinated after contracting COVID-19
    Wolf Pack medic gets vaccinated after contracting COVID-19
    Wolf Pack medic gets vaccinated after contracting COVID-19
    Wolf Pack medic gets vaccinated after contracting COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medics
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Beat the virus
    COVID-19 Vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT