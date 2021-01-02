Wolf Pack medic gets vaccinated after contracting COVID-19

Master Sgt. Linwood Cypress, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron superintendent, fills out COVID-19 vaccination documentation before getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2021. Cypress, a qualified first responder and medical professional, opted in to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after contracting the virus. As of Feb. 23, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 64.2 million people in the U.S. received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

