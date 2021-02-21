U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shedrian Williams, 22nd Airlift Squadron flight engineer, holds wooden artwork of a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 21, 2021, at Naval Air Station Cecil Field, Florida. Williams was one of 27 crew members who flew a heritage flight, honoring Black service members and aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 This work, Travis AFB Airmen advance Tuskegee lineage, by SrA Jonathon Carnell