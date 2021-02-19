Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB Airmen advance Tuskegee lineage

    Travis AFB Airmen advance Tuskegee lineage

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen pose for a group photo in a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Twenty-seven crew members flew a heritage flight, honoring Black service members and aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021
    VIRIN: 210219-F-NP696-1110
    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    22nd Airlift Squadron
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    Heritage flight

