U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kirk Gibson, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10A Extender flight engineer, stands in a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Gibson was one of 27 crew members who flew a heritage flight, honoring Black service members and aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 Location: US This work, Travis AFB Airmen advance Tuskegee lineage, by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS