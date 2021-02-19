Travis AFB Airmen advance Tuskegee lineage

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kirk Gibson, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10A Extender flight engineer, stands in a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Gibson was one of 27 crew members who flew a heritage flight, honoring Black service members and aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
