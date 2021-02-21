Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Brian J. McNamara leads worship services at U.S. Capitol

    Lt. Col. Brian J. McNamara leads worship services at U.S. Capitol

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Coda Doyle 

    DC National Guard

    Lt. Col. Brian J. McNamara, chaplain with the 106th Rescue Wing, New York Air National Guard, leads Catholic worship services at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 21, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Coda Doyle)

    This work, Lt. Col. Brian J. McNamara leads worship services at U.S. Capitol [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Coda Doyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Capitol Response

