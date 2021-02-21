Lt. Col. Brian J. McNamara leads worship services at U.S. Capitol

Lt. Col. Brian J. McNamara, chaplain with the 106th Rescue Wing, New York Air National Guard, leads Catholic worship services at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 21, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Coda Doyle)

