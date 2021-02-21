Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heading Home [Image 7 of 9]

    Heading Home

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tony Tran, a crew chief with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida, inspects a KC-135 Stratotanker on the flightline in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Area of Responsibility on February 21, 2021. The temporary deployment was scheduled to give pilots training. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 18:00
    Photo ID: 6528724
    VIRIN: 210221-F-UV276-082
    Resolution: 1440x1799
    Size: 419.53 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heading Home [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heading Home
    Heading Home
    Heading Home
    Heading Home
    Heading Home
    Heading Home
    Heading Home
    Heading Home
    Heading Home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kc135
    Maintenance
    crewchief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT