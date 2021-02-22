U.S. Air Force Major Mark Ayres and 2nd Lt. Colin Apt, both pilots with the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, Florida, sit in the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker on the runway in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Area of Responsibility on February 21, 2021. The crew were heading home after a temporary deployment that was scheduled to give pilots training. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

