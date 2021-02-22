Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heading Home [Image 4 of 9]

    Heading Home

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Major Mark Ayres and 2nd Lt. Colin Apt, both pilots with the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, Florida, sit in the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker on the runway in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Area of Responsibility on February 21, 2021. The crew were heading home after a temporary deployment that was scheduled to give pilots training. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 17:59
    Photo ID: 6528715
    VIRIN: 210222-F-UV276-463
    Resolution: 1440x963
    Size: 330.72 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heading Home [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heading Home
    Heading Home
    Heading Home
    Heading Home
    Heading Home
    Heading Home
    Heading Home
    Heading Home
    Heading Home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cockpit
    kc135
    Pilots

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT