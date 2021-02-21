U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tony Tran, a crew chief with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida, inspects a KC-135 Stratotanker on the flightline in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Area of Responsibility on February 21, 2021. The temporary deployment was scheduled to give pilots training. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 Photo ID: 6528719 This work, Heading Home [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS