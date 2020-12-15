Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw commander takes Sumter mayor for immersion ride [Image 2 of 2]

    Shaw commander takes Sumter mayor for immersion ride

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Larry Sullivan, Shaw commander and David Merchant, Sumter city mayor perform radio checks in an F-16 Viper on Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2020. The mayor was given a familiarization flight during his immersion experience.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 14:51
    Photo ID: 6528394
    VIRIN: 201215-F-VO210-1091
    Resolution: 5333x2997
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw commander takes Sumter mayor for immersion ride [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mayor
    Sumter
    TeamShaw
    ShawAFB
    20thFighterWing

