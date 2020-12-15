Col. Larry Sullivan, Shaw commander and David Merchant, Sumter city mayor perform radio checks in an F-16 Viper on Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2020. The mayor was given a familiarization flight during his immersion experience.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 14:51
|Photo ID:
|6528394
|VIRIN:
|201215-F-VO210-1091
|Resolution:
|5333x2997
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw commander takes Sumter mayor for immersion ride [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
