Shaw commander takes Sumter mayor for immersion ride

David Merchant, Sumter city mayor, overlooks the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Dec. 15 2020. Merchant was on base for an immersion experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)
