    Shaw commander takes Sumter mayor for immersion ride [Image 1 of 2]

    Shaw commander takes Sumter mayor for immersion ride

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    David Merchant, Sumter city mayor, overlooks the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Dec. 15 2020. Merchant was on base for an immersion experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 14:51
    Photo ID: 6528393
    VIRIN: 201215-F-VO210-1017
    Resolution: 2352x2714
    Size: 593.52 KB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw commander takes Sumter mayor for immersion ride [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Mayor
    Sumter
    TeamShaw
    ShawAFB

