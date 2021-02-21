U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Julianne Darius, right, receives the Covid-19 vaccine from Senior Airman Tiffany Aiello, 108th Medical Group, New Jersey Air National Guard, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 21, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 11:18
|Photo ID:
|6528077
|VIRIN:
|210221-Z-NI803-1106
|Resolution:
|4417x2945
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 108th Medical Group vaccinates New Jersey Soldiers and Airmen [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
