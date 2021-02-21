Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    108th Medical Group vaccinates New Jersey Soldiers and Airmen [Image 5 of 13]

    108th Medical Group vaccinates New Jersey Soldiers and Airmen

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Tatiana Villalobos, a physician with the 108th Medical Group, readies Covid-19 vaccines on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 21, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 11:18
    Photo ID: 6528081
    VIRIN: 210221-Z-NI803-1163
    Resolution: 3932x2621
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 108th Medical Group vaccinates New Jersey Soldiers and Airmen [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    108th Medical Group
    Covid-19
    New Jersey Natiomnal Guard

