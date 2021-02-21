Soldiers and Airmen wait to get the Covid-19 vaccine administered by the 108th Medical Group, New Jersey Air National Guard, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 21, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 11:18 Photo ID: 6528079 VIRIN: 210221-Z-NI803-1034 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.13 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 108th Medical Group vaccinates New Jersey Soldiers and Airmen [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.