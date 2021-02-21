Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210221-N-GW139-1130 [Image 4 of 5]

    210221-N-GW139-1130

    CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Feb. 21, 2021) Acting U.S. Consul General to the U.S. Consulate General Cape Town, Will Stevens, left, walks across the flight deck with Commanding Officer, Capt. Michael Concannon on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) during a port visit in Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 21, 2021. Hershel Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and building strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 09:09
    Photo ID: 6527962
    VIRIN: 210221-N-GW139-1130
    Resolution: 4790x3421
    Size: 865.98 KB
    Location: CAPE TOWN, ZA 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210221-N-GW139-1130 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Africa
    US Navy
    Cape Town
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams
    Table Mountain

