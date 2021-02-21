210221-N-GW139-1009

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Feb. 21, 2021) Acting U.S. Consul General to the U.S. Consulate General Cape Town, Will Stevens, walks across the brow of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) during a port visit in Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 21, 2021. Hershel Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and building strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

