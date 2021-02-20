Monterey Prepares for Deployment

210220-N-WQ732-3004 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 20, 2021) – Electronics Technician 3rd Class Tyler Duby, from Punta Gorda, Florida, conducts maintenance on a processing unit in the pilot house of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) Feb. 20, 2021. Monterey is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US