Monterey Prepares for Deployment

210220-N-WQ732-7077 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 20, 2021) – Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), heave around a line during a man overboard exercise Feb. 20. 2021. Monterey is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 06:59
|Photo ID:
|6527814
|VIRIN:
|210220-N-WQ732-7077
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
