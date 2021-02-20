Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monterey Prepares for Deployment [Image 4 of 6]

    Monterey Prepares for Deployment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210220-N-WQ732-3015 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 20, 2021) – Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Austyn Hanif, from Gastonia, North Carolina, searches for a cable while conducting maintenance in the pilot house of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) Feb. 20, 2021. Monterey is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 06:58
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monterey Prepares for Deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet
    Navy
    CSG2
    USS Monterey
    Eisenhower Strike Group

