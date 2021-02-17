210217-N-UM706-1553 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 17, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Gable Nelson, from San Marcos, Calif., fires a M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 00:17 Photo ID: 6527488 VIRIN: 210217-N-UM706-1553 Resolution: 4993x3329 Size: 1.91 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ashland Gun Shoot [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.