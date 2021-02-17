Ashalnd Gun Shoot

210217-N-UM706-1998 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 17, 2021) Retail Service Specialist 2nd Class Justin Luangrath, from Murfreesboro, Tenn., reloads ammo into a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

