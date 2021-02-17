Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ashalnd Gun Shoot [Image 11 of 11]

    Ashalnd Gun Shoot

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Madysson Ritter 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    210217-N-UM706-1998 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 17, 2021) Retail Service Specialist 2nd Class Justin Luangrath, from Murfreesboro, Tenn., reloads ammo into a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 00:18
    Photo ID: 6527492
    VIRIN: 210217-N-UM706-1998
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ashalnd Gun Shoot [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Navy
    Amphibious
    USS Ashland
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM

