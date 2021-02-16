210216-N-UM706-1106 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 16, 2021) Sailors aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) recover a landing craft, utility. Ashland, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 00:17 Photo ID: 6527489 VIRIN: 210216-N-UM706-1106 Resolution: 4306x2871 Size: 2.26 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ashland LCU OPS [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.