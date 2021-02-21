Over 57,000 bottled water sets on a C-17 Globemaster with the 16th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Feb. 21, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, Texas. The 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron assisted with the coordinating and unloading of more than 150,000 pounds of bottled water brought in via aircraft at Kelly Field to be distributed to the city of San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.21.2021 21:32 Photo ID: 6527308 VIRIN: 210221-F-GY993-009 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 29.72 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 502LRS unloads 80,000 bottles of water after winter storm Uri [Image 14 of 14], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.