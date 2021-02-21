A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron transports pallets of bottled water, Feb. 21, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, Texas. The 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron assisted with the coordinating and unloading of approximately 80,000 bottles of water brought in via aircraft at Kelly Field to be distributed to the city of San Antonio following Winter Storm Uri. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.21.2021 21:32 Photo ID: 6527311 VIRIN: 210221-F-GY993-016 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 24.26 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 502LRS unloads 80,000 bottles of water after winter storm Uri [Image 14 of 14], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.