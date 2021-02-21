Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    502LRS unloads 80,000 bottles of water after winter storm Uri

    502LRS unloads 80,000 bottles of water after winter storm Uri

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Pallets of bottled water waits to be unloaded from a C-130 from the 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard, Ft. Worth, Texas. The 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron assisted with the coordinating and unloading of more than 150,000 pounds of bottled water brought in via aircraft at Kelly Field to be distributed to the city of San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 21:30
    Photo ID: 6527317
    VIRIN: 210221-F-GY993-028
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 48.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD, TX, US
    USAF"
    JBSA
    502LRS
    "WinterStormUri
    bottledwater

