PRNG vaccinates the elderly at San Juan

Sgt. Juan Muñoz, a medic from Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, explains the vaccine process to Mr. Walter Santiago Gotay at the Pedrín Zorrilla Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 4, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard, in support of the Department of Health, continued vaccinating the population over 65 years-old as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

Date Taken: 02.04.2021