Airman 1st Class Jean López, an Air Force medical technician, writes down the COVID-19 vaccine information for one of his patients at the Pedrín Zorrilla Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 4, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard, in support of the Department of Health, continued vaccinating the population over 65 years old as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.21.2021 14:11 Photo ID: 6527042 VIRIN: 210204-Z-IQ017-2004 Resolution: 3713x2663 Size: 5.49 MB Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRNG vaccinates the elderly at San Juan [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.