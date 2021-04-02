Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRNG vaccinates the elderly at San Juan

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Airman 1st Class Jean López, an Air Force medical technician, writes down the COVID-19 vaccine information for one of his patients at the Pedrín Zorrilla Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 4, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard, in support of the Department of Health, continued vaccinating the population over 65 years old as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 14:11
    VIRIN: 210204-Z-IQ017-2004
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
