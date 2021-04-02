PRNG vaccinates the elderly at San Juan

Mr. Miguel González gets ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Staff Sgt. Mariel García of the Puerto Rico State Guard Air Force at the Pedrín Zorrilla Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 4, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard, in support of the Department of Health, continued vaccinating the population over 65 years old as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2021 14:11
|Photo ID:
|6527043
|VIRIN:
|210204-Z-IQ017-2014
|Resolution:
|3517x2941
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
