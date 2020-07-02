Airmen at JB Charleston check their targets after shooting the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2021 13:58
|Photo ID:
|6527036
|VIRIN:
|200207-F-BJ011-1233
|Resolution:
|3965x2832
|Size:
|523.75 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Consolidation Training Capstone- Photo Story Image 10 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Chelsie Taddonio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Photo Story- CATM Rapid Qualifications on M9
