    Consolidation Training Capstone- Photo Story Image 10 [Image 10 of 10]

    Consolidation Training Capstone- Photo Story Image 10

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Chelsie Taddonio 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Airmen at JB Charleston check their targets after shooting the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2020
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 13:58
    Photo ID: 6527036
    VIRIN: 200207-F-BJ011-1233
    Resolution: 3965x2832
    Size: 523.75 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Consolidation Training Capstone- Photo Story Image 10 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Chelsie Taddonio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

